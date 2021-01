Grant notched a career-high 31 points (9-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 11-11 FT) to go with nine rebounds and an assist across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 130-115 loss to the Bucks.

Grant wasn't very accurate with his shot, but the fact that he made all of his shots from the charity stripe certainly boosted his final scoring figures. Grant has established himself as the Pistons' top offensive threat this season, and he has scored 22 or more points in each of Detroit's last seven contests.