Grant supplied nine points (4-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block across 36 minutes in Thursday's loss against the Pacers.
The Pacers tend to struggle against athletic wingers such as Grant, but Indiana limited the Syracurse product to a season-low nine points. Grant struggled from the field and was coming off four straight games with at least 20 points, and he will attempt to bounce back Friday in a tough matchup at Boston.
