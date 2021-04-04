Grant posted 16 points (5-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 32 minutes in Saturday's loss against the Knicks.

Grant paced the Pistons in scoring in this blowout 44-point loss, but that's nothing new -- he has done that in several other games this season as he is firmly settled as the team's go-to player on offense most nights. What's worrisome about Grant is the fact that he continues to shoot the ball poorly, and he has made just 63 of his 163 field-goal attempts over his last 10 games -- which translates to a meager 38.6 percent from the field in that stretch.