Grant mustered 21 points (7-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, five assists and a steal across 23 minutes in Monday's win over the Thunder.

Grant has been struggling with his shot of late and entered this game having made just 38.7 percent of his shots over his previous 10 appearances, but he bounced back here and reached the 20-point mark for the second time in his last seven contests. As the Pistons' go-to player on offense, this was certainly a welcomed effort by fantasy manager who had been forced to settle with a few underwhelming performances from the seven-year veteran.