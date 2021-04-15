Grant supplied 28 points (10-21 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), three rebounds, two assists and a steal across 36 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Clippers.

The Pistons were just seconds away from forcing overtime against the Pistons, and Grant's play was one of the biggest reasons why Detroit managed to stay competitive against one of the best teams in The Association. Grant couldn't have asked for a better return from a three-game absence, and he seems to be leaving his struggles behind since he's now in a run of three straight appearances with 20-plus points.