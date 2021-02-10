Grant dropped 32 points (11-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one block over 38 minutes in Tuesday's 122-111 win over the Nets.

Grant has been on an absolute tear during the month of February. While he's tied his career best in points in consecutive games, he's also contributing in other areas of the stat sheet. In four games, Grant is averaging 28.0 points 3.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.5 blocks and 0.5 steals per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the field.