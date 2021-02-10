Grant dropped 32 points (11-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT) and added five rebounds, four assists and one block over 38 minutes in Tuesday's 122-111 win over the Nets.

Grant's scoring production had been trending down with his field-goal percentage to close out January, but the 26-year-old has bounced back nicely to begin February, rediscovering the stellar form he displayed earlier in the season. For the second straight game, he matched a career-high in scoring, and he's now posted no fewer than 20 points in any of his four games on the months. Grant is also chipping in 3.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.8 three-pointers, 1.5 blocks and 0.5 steals per game in February.