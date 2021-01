Grant had 24 points (10-25 FG, 4-10 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal during a loss to the Bucks on Monday.

Grant's 25 field-goal and 10 three-point attempts marked career highs for him. Grant is currently averaging 18.6 shots, more than double the average he had last year in Denver (8.9). It appears the 26-year-old will have his best chance to produce a breakout campaign if efficient this season.