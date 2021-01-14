Grant scored a team-high 22 points (7-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding four rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 110-101 loss to the Bucks.

He matched Giannis Antetpkounmpo in scoring on the night, but that's about the only area in which Detroit was competitive in a game that wasn't as close as the final score suggested. Grant has popped for at least 22 points in 10 straight games, averaging 26.4 points, 6.5 boards, 2.9 threes, 1.7 assists and 1.2 blocks over that stretch, and on a Pistons roster lacking in other reliable scoring options, there's no reason to think he's going to slow down any time soon.