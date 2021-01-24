Grant delivered 11 points (3-19 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, three asissts, two steals and a block across 35 minutes in Saturday's loss against the 76ers.

Grant might have filled the stat sheet while ending just one rebound away from what would've been his fourth double-double of the season, but he struggled massively from the field -- he recorded a season-low mark for field goals made while attempting 19 or more shots for the sixth time in his last seven contests. This was undoubtedly an off night for Grant, but he still delivered a decent stat line, and he should remain the Pistons' go-to guy on offense moving forward. He has scored 20 or more points in all but two games this season.