Grant registered 15 points (5-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 35 minutes in Friday's win over the Celtics.

Grant bounced back from his nine-point output the last time out, but he struggled with his shot once again. Despite the inconsistencies he's been showing of late, Grant is still averaging 21.8 points per game across his last five appearances. He should remain as the Pistons' go-to player on offense even if he has an off night with his shot from time to time.