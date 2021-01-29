Grant recorded 14 points (5-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and six assists across 37 minutes in Thursday's win over the Lakers.

Grant had one of his worst performances of the season from a statistical point of view, as he struggled from the field and failed to reach the 15-point mark just for the third time in this campaign. That said, Grant continues to be the driving force of the Pistons offense and should remain a valuable asset across all formats even if he has off nights like this one. He will attempt to bounce back Saturday on the road against the Warriors.