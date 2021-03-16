Grant scored 14 points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-10 FT) with two assists, one rebound, one steal and one block in a 109-99 loss to the Spurs on Monday.

Grant had a quiet scoring game and didn't play in the final quarter with the Pistons trailing by 20 points heading into the fourth. The forward also really struggled from the charity stripe, where he had been fantastic all season making 88.8 percent of his attempts heading into Monday's contest. Grant made just 50 percent in this one, and will look to bounce back Wednesday against Toronto.