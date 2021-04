Grant had 14 points (4-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four assists and two rebounds in Saturday's loss to the Wizards.

After sitting out Friday's win over the Thunder, Grant returned to action and mostly struggled to establish an offensive rhythm. The performance is an outlier based on his production from the rest of the season, though he'll be a player to monitor over the next few weeks as the Pistons could become more aggressive about resting their stars.