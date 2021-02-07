Grant totaled 32 points (11-27 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 7-7 FT), four rebounds, six assists, two steals and a blocked shot in Saturday's double-overtime loss to the Lakers.

Grant also logged a career-high 48 minutes in the contest, marking the fourth time this season he has surpassed 40 minutes in a game. He has been given plenty of playing time as he has emerged as the Pistons' primary offensive weapon and is currently tied for third in the league with 36.2 minutes per contest. Though his efficiency from the field Friday was far from ideal, Grant paced Detroit in scoring and tied the career-high points mark he set less than a month ago. The veteran forward appears to have found his niche in his seventh season in the league, posting career-high per-game averages of 24.0 points, 2.5 three-pointers, 5.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists.