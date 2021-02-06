Grant scored 21 points (7-16 FG, 2-6 3PT, 5-6 FT) to go along with two rebounds, one assist and one block across 32 minutes in Friday's loss to the Suns.

Grant was the only Piston to top 30 minutes and also paced the team with a 26 percent usage rate. He utilized that role to surpass 20 points for the second consecutive contest. Despite a relatively empty line otherwise, Grant has consistently chipped in defensive stats this season by averaging 1.1 blocks and 0.9 steals per game.