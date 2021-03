Grant (quadricps) and the Pistons' Tuesday matchup against the Raptors has been tentatively postponed until Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The Raptors are dealing with a positive COVID-19 test as well as on going contact tracing. As a result, Tuesday's matchup has been postponed. Grant was considered questionable for the contest already due to a bruised left quad, so he will now have an extra day to recover.