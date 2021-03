Grant (quadriceps) did not practice Tuesday but coach Dwane Casey is hopeful he can play Wednesday against the Raptors, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

Grant had been considered questionable for Tuesday's game against the Raptors, which has been postponed to Wednesday. He remains questionable but the injury doesn't sound too serious, meaning he could return prior to the All-Star Break. Detroit has a back-to-back Wednesday and Thursday before the break.