Grant will be rested for Friday's game against Oklahoma City.

In a showdown between a pair of bottom-feeders, the Pistons will unsurprisingly hold Grant, Wayne Ellington and Mason Plumlee out for rest, while Cory Joseph (ankle) will also be unavailable. Given how aggressively the Pistons have rested key players of late, it's unclear if any of that group will be available for Saturday's game in Washington.