Grant has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Cavaliers due to a left quadriceps contusion.

Grant struggled in Saturday's loss to the Wizards and posted 14 points, four assists and two rebounds in 30 minutes. Part of his struggles could be attributed to his injury, and he'll be unable to play Monday. With Sekou Doumbouya (concussion) also sidelined, Josh Jackson and Tyler Cook could see increased run for Detroit on Monday.