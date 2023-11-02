Harris totaled 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist over 17 minutes during Wednesday's 110-101 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Few Detroit players stood out in this loss against the Blazers, but Harris took advantage of the team's struggles to deliver his best scoring mark of the campaign. He posted season-high marks in both points and minutes played in this one, but at the same time, these numbers suggest he's going to continue holding a minimal role off the bench, a situation that won't improve his fantasy prospects going forward.