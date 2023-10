Harris had zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt) in 12 minutes during Wednesday's 103-102 loss to the Heat.

Harris was traded from the Nets to the Pistons at the end of June and didn't have much of a role during his first regular-season appearance with his new club. He averaged just 7.6 points and 2.2 rebounds in 20.6 minutes per game with the Nets last year, and it appears as though he could see an even smaller role early in the 2023-24 campaign.