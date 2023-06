Harris was traded from the Nets to the Pistons on Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Harris spent the past seven seasons in Brooklyn but saw his role decrease during the 2022-23 campaign, averaging 7.6 points and 2.2 rebounds in 20.6 minutes per game despite making 74 appearances. The 31-year-old will attempt to bounce back with the Pistons, but he'll have to compete for playing time with several young players on the wing, including Jaden Ivey, Ausar Thompson and Marcus Sasser.