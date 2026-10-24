Collins delivered 23 points (9-15 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 0-0 FT), seven rebounds and an assist across 29 minutes in Friday's 128-111 win over the Heat.

In a game where Cade Cunningham was limited to 16 points while Jalen Duren (thigh) and Ausar Thompson (undisclosed) left with injuries, Collins stepped up and led the Pistons in scoring. This was also a nice bounce-back effort for the veteran, as he had been limited to just six points in the season-opening win over the Celtics on Tuesday. Look for Collins to have a prominent offensive role for the Pistons as a shooter and floor-stretcher.