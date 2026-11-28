Collins amassed 12 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, one block and three steals in 25 minutes during Friday's 113-98 victory over the Bucks.

Collins went to work on the defensive end of the floor, recording a season-high five combined steals and blocks. He has also now scored at least 12 points in four of his past five games, providing fantasy managers with serviceable production. However, despite all the positives, Collins' playing time has been somewhat underwhelming, especially given the fact that Jalen Duren has yet to return from a hamstring injury. Collins remains a must-hold player, but things could certainly shift once Duren is back in the mix.