Pistons' John Henson: Available Saturday
Henson (not injury related) is available to make his Pistons debut Saturday against the Knicks, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Henson was in the deal that sent Andre Drummond to Cleveland. It's unclear what sort of role Henson will have. He'll be fighting for minutes with Christian Wood and Thon Maker.
