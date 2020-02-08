Play

Pistons' John Henson: Available Saturday

Henson (not injury related) is available to make his Pistons debut Saturday against the Knicks, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Henson was in the deal that sent Andre Drummond to Cleveland. It's unclear what sort of role Henson will have. He'll be fighting for minutes with Christian Wood and Thon Maker.

