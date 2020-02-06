Pistons' John Henson: Dealt to Pistons

Henson -- along with Brandon Knight and a 2023 second-round pick -- was traded Thursday to the Pistons in exchange for Andre Drummond, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Henson carved out a backup role for the Cavaliers this season, averaging 5.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.1 blocks in 14.2 minutes. He'll now join a Pistons squad devoid of true starting talent, and it's possible he'll have the opportunity to grab the starting job. Henson will be competing with the likes of Christian Wood -- possibly the frontrunner -- and Thon Maker. Either way, it seems unlikely Henson is destined for a role of more than 25 minutes on a consistent basis.