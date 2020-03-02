Pistons' John Henson: Decent line in 22 minutes

Henson produced 10 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 22 minutes during Sunday's 106-100 loss to the Kings.

Henson drew the start alongside Christian Wood (foot) with Thon Maker (ankle) sidelined. Furthermore, Henson chipped in across every category except threes and has earned at least 20 minutes in three of the last four outings. Maker may be able to return for Wednesday's tilt against the Thunder, but Henson may be in line for another serving of 20-plus minutes regardless.