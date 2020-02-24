Pistons' John Henson: Delivers quality line off bench
Henson finished with eight points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks across 23 minutes Sunday in the Pistons' 107-104 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Henson saw his most extensive playing time to date since being acquired by the Pistons earlier this month, but the quality showing off the bench won't necessarily earn him consistent run moving forward. As a 29-year-old whose contract is set to expire this summer, Henson may not be prioritized over Thon Maker. Though Maker -- an impending restricted free agent -- isn't necessarily part of the Pistons' long-term plans, he's at least six years younger and offers more theoretical upside at this stage of his career than Henson does.
