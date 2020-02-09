Pistons' John Henson: Efficient in team debut

Henson played 18 minutes off the bench and contributed 12 points (6-6 FG), four rebounds, one assist and one steal Saturday in the Pistons' 95-92 loss to the Knicks.

Making his team debut after coming over from the Cavaliers in Thursday's trade that sent Andre Drummond to Cleveland, Henson immediately seized a spot in Detroit's frontcourt rotation. Coach Dwane Casey rolled with Thon Maker as the starting center Saturday, but once he has a chance to settle into his new locale, Henson could unseat Maker for the top job or at least handle a larger share of minutes. For now, Henson's fantasy utility is probably best suited for deeper formats rather than 12-team leagues or shallower.