Pistons' John Henson: Enters starting five
Henson is starting Tuesday's game at Denver, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Henson delivered eight points, seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks off the bench during Sunday's loss to the Trail Blazers, and he'll make his way into the starting five Tuesday. His 23 minutes in that game was his highest total since being acquired by the Pistons in early February, so he could be set for a similar workload against the Nuggets.
