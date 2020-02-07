Pistons' John Henson: Not playing Friday
Henson (not injury related) will not make his Pistons debut Friday against the Thunder, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Henson isn't yet with the team. It's unclear if he'll be available Saturday against the Knicks.
