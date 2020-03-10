Pistons' John Henson: Out 'about a week'

Henson (ankle) is expected to miss roughly a week due to a sprained ankle, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.

Henson had started the last six games at center, but he'll likely cede the position to Thon Maker for the next two games. Looking ahead, the Pistons play Wednesday and Saturday of this week, so Henson figures to miss both of those contests before a potential return next Tuesday (Mar. 17) against Orlando or next Friday (Mar. 20) against Golden State.