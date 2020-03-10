Pistons' John Henson: Out 'about a week'
Henson (ankle) is expected to miss roughly a week due to a sprained ankle, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.
Henson had started the last six games at center, but he'll likely cede the position to Thon Maker for the next two games. Looking ahead, the Pistons play Wednesday and Saturday of this week, so Henson figures to miss both of those contests before a potential return next Tuesday (Mar. 17) against Orlando or next Friday (Mar. 20) against Golden State.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...