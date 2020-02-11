Pistons' John Henson: Protects rim in loss
Henson finished with seven points (3-4 FG, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds and three blocks across 17 minutes off the bench Monday in the Pistons' 87-76 loss to the Hornets.
There were few quality statistical lines on a night in which both teams shot worse than 40 percent from the field, but Henson's efficiency, rebounding and shot blocking were enough for him to pay off for those that streamed him. Henson could gradually eat into starting center Thon Maker's playing time, but until then, he'll remain more of an option in 14-team leagues or deeper while he's seeing under 20 minutes.
