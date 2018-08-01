Pistons' Johnny Hamilton: Inks camp deal with Detroit
Hamilton announced Tuesday via his personal Twitter account that he signed a one-year, partially guaranteed contract with the Pistons.
Hamilton, a seven-foot, 230-pound center out of Texas-Arlington, suited up for the Pistons' summer league squad after going undrafted in June. The big man saw only light action during the Pistons' three contests in Las Vegas, but he made an impression with 12 points and 20 rebounds in his total 38 minutes of court time. Hamilton will have the opportunity to vie for a roster spot in training camp, but he's more realistically auditioning for the Pistons' G League affiliate in Grand Rapids.
