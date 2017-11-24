Pistons' Jon Leuer: Absent from shootaround Friday
Leuer (ankle) did not participate in shootaround Friday morning, Jake Chapman of the Pistons Radio Network reports.
This comes after Leuer was absent from practice Wednesday, and it looks like the power forward could be in line to miss his 10th straight game. Leuer likely won't be able to return to the floor until he can put together at least one full practice, but he should be considered a game-time decision for Friday until his status is officially updated by the team.
