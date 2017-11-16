Pistons' Jon Leuer: Ankle flares up Wednesday
Leuer didn't play in Wednesday's game against the Bucks because his ankle tightened up before the game, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Leuer was expected to play Wednesday before his sprained left ankle flared up during pregame, prompting the 28-year-old to miss a sixth consecutive game. This appears to be a minor setback, but it still leaves his status for Friday's game against the Pacers up in the air. Things should clear up closer to tipoff.
