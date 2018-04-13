Pistons' Jon Leuer: Appears in only eight games
Leuer appeared in only eight games during the 2017-18 season with Detroit, averaging 5.4 points and 4.0 rebounds per game.
Leuer underwent season-ending ankle surgery in January as his ankle was hampering him all season. The former Wisconsin star will look to recapture his production from his 2016-17 season when he averaged a career high 10.2 points over 75 games. Leuer is currently the fourth-highest paid Piston and will be entering the second season of his four-year, $42 million contract.
