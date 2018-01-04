Pistons head coach Stan Van Gundy said Wednesday that Leuer (ankle) could require surgery if the big man's condition doesn't improve over the next two weeks, Dana Gauruder of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Leuer has been sidelined since Oct. 31 with the left ankle sprain and received a joint lubrication injection a month ago to ease the lingering pain he had been experiencing. He was projected to be sidelined for 4-to-6 weeks after receiving a second opinion following the injection, but with the low end of that timetable having come to pass and Leuer having yet to make notable progress, it's looking likely that surgical intervention may be necessary. Any procedure could spell an end to Leuer's season, thereby locking Anthony Tolliver, Eric Moreland and Boban Marjanovic into rotation roles in the frontcourt the rest of the way.