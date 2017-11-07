Pistons' Jon Leuer: Doesn't practice Tuesday
Leuer (ankle) didn't participate in Tuesday's practice, Jake Chapman of the Pistons Radio Network reports.
Leuer missed Monday's practice as well, so his status for Wednesday's game against the Pacers doesn't look promising. He should still be considered questionable for the time being, but it would be surprising if he saw the floor.
