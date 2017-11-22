Pistons' Jon Leuer: Doesn't practice Wednesday
Leuer (ankle) did not practice Wednesday, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.
Leuer continues to deal with an injured left ankle that has caused him to miss the past nine games. He's still day-to-day, however, and should tentatively be considered questionable for Friday's game against the Thunder.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...