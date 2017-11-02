Leuer (ankle) sat out practice Thursday and is doubtful to play in Friday's game against the Bucks, Jake Chapman of Pistons.com reports.

Leuer sprained his ankle during Tuesday's matchup with the Lakers and while a subsequent X-ray came back negative, it's still giving him enough discomfort to keep him on the sidelines for now. While a final update should come after the team's morning shootaround, Leuer is fully expected to sit out, which means Henry Ellenson should see significant minutes backing up the power forward position, while Anthony Tolliver could pick up some extra playing time as well.