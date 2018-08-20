Pistons' Jon Leuer: Expected back for season opener
The Pistons anticipate that Leuer (knee) will be ready to play by the start of the regular season, Vincent Ellis of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Leuer underwent surgery Aug. 9 to address a right knee injury, which he sustained during a recent workout. The procedure was apparently more of the clean-up variety rather than reconstructive in nature, so a lengthy recovery timetable doesn't look to be on tap for the 29-year-old. Ellis relays that the Pistons are cautiously optimistic that Leuer will be able to practice when training camp opens, though it seems likely that he'll face limitations on some level if he's deemed ready to go by then. In any case, Leuer doesn't look to be at much risk of missing the games that count, putting him in line to open the season with a regular role on the Pistons' second unit.
More News
-
Pistons' Jon Leuer: Undergoes meniscus procedure•
-
Pistons' Jon Leuer: Appears in only eight games•
-
Pistons' Jon Leuer: Progresses to shooting•
-
Pistons' Jon Leuer: Will undergo season-ending surgery•
-
Pistons' Jon Leuer: Gets another ankle injection•
-
Pistons' Jon Leuer: Could require surgery on ankle•
-
Offseason injury analysis
As you get ready for your Fantasy hoops draft, you need to know how the injured stars are looking....
-
NBA depth chart Fantasy analysis
Rosters are being finalized ahead of training camps, and Alex Barutha analyzes some of the...
-
Kawhi, DeRozan trade reaction
Chris Towers breaks down what the Kawhi Leonard trade means for Fantasy purposes.
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...