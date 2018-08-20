The Pistons anticipate that Leuer (knee) will be ready to play by the start of the regular season, Vincent Ellis of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Leuer underwent surgery Aug. 9 to address a right knee injury, which he sustained during a recent workout. The procedure was apparently more of the clean-up variety rather than reconstructive in nature, so a lengthy recovery timetable doesn't look to be on tap for the 29-year-old. Ellis relays that the Pistons are cautiously optimistic that Leuer will be able to practice when training camp opens, though it seems likely that he'll face limitations on some level if he's deemed ready to go by then. In any case, Leuer doesn't look to be at much risk of missing the games that count, putting him in line to open the season with a regular role on the Pistons' second unit.