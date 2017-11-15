Leuer (ankle) is expected to play during Wednesday's game against the Bucks, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.

Leuer has missed the team's past five games while dealing with a sprained left ankle. He's seen a smaller role this season, playing just 17.0 minutes per game compared to last year's mark of 25.9. Regardless, due to his return, Anthony Tolliver and Eric Moreland may see a reduction in workload.