Pistons' Jon Leuer: Expected to play Wednesday
Leuer (ankle) is expected to play during Wednesday's game against the Bucks, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.
Leuer has missed the team's past five games while dealing with a sprained left ankle. He's seen a smaller role this season, playing just 17.0 minutes per game compared to last year's mark of 25.9. Regardless, due to his return, Anthony Tolliver and Eric Moreland may see a reduction in workload.
