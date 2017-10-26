Pistons' Jon Leuer: Hauls in nine boards in Wednesday's win
Leuer totaled seven points (2-4 FG, 3-4 FT) and nine rebounds in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 122-101 win over the Timberwolves.
Leuer committed four turnovers and four fouls, and this was the fourth time in five games that he has seen less than 20 minutes. After averaging a career-high 25.9 minutes per night in 75 appearances (34 starts) during 2017-18, Leuer has taken a back seat to Tobias Harris, who is already having a breakout campaign. Leuer is still averaging 21.0 minutes per game thanks to a 32-minute stint against the Wizards last Friday, but he'll have a hard time keeping that up if Harris and Henry Ellenson keep producing.
