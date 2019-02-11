Leuer won't be active for Monday's game against Washington, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.

Not too many fantasy ramifications here, but it looks as though the Pistons' moves at the deadline won't do much to help Leuer, who's been on the outside looking in for most of the year. Down the stretch, Detroit will continue to lean heavily on Andre Drummond and Blake Griffin, and it looks as though Thon Maker could have the edge over Leuer off the bench. Glenn Robinson III will also be inactive Monday.