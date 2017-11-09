Leuer (ankle) is questionable-to-doubtful for Friday's game against the Hawks, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

Leuer has missed three straight games after spraining his ankle against the Lakers. The 28-year-old is shooting a career-low field-goal percentage (41.7) through eight games this season. If he's unable to play Friday, expect Anthony Tolliver and Boban Marjanovic to split Leuer's missed minutes.

