Pistons' Jon Leuer: Likely out Friday
Leuer (ankle) is unlikely to play Friday against the Pacers, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.
Leuer has already missed the last six games while recovering from a left ankle injury, and he'll likely sit out a seventh after sitting out Friday's morning walk-through. Assuming that is, indeed, the case, Leuer's next chance to play will come Sunday in Minnesota.
