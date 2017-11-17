Leuer (ankle) is unlikely to play Friday against the Pacers, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.

Leuer has already missed the last six games while recovering from a left ankle injury, and he'll likely sit out a seventh after sitting out Friday's morning walk-through. Assuming that is, indeed, the case, Leuer's next chance to play will come Sunday in Minnesota.

