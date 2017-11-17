Pistons' Jon Leuer: MRI reveals no structural damage
Leuer (ankle) underwent an MRI, which revealed no structural damage, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports. He remains doubtful for Friday's game against the Pacers.
Leuer has missed the past six games while nursing an injured left ankle. Fortunately for him and the team, his MRI returned negative. That said, it's still seemingly giving him significant discomfort, which will probably cause him to miss Friday's contest.
