Pistons' Jon Leuer: Needs second opinion on ankle
Leuer (ankle) is headed to Indianapolis to receive a second opinion on his injury, Jake Chapman of the Pistons Radio Network reports.
Leuer has missed the last 12 games with what is currently considered a severe ankle sprain. Leuer's injury is feared to be worse than a severe sprain since he needs to get a second opinion. If the 28-year-old is unable to play Friday against the Wizards, Boban Marjanovic will likely see a slight increase in playing time.
